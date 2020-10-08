The two-time Vodafone Music Awards winner in an interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel TV disclosed that one of the major rituals he performs before getting on stage to entertain his audience is to get high (smoke marijuana).

According to the “I Want To See You My Father” hitmaker, stated that his type of music is spiritual and belongs to the soul. He said before other artistes get on stage, they have certain food and drink they eat, and his food is marijuana.

“You know music is highly spiritual. My type of music is spiritual and food for the soul,” King Ayisoba told Quophi Okyeame. “Before other artistes step on the stage, they have the food and water they take. But as for me, before I step on stage, I smoke marijuana.”

When asked why he performs this particular ritual, he indicated that it’s not new to Ghanaians that he smokes marijuana.

“Everyone in Ghana knows I’m a weed smoker. Every Ghanaian knows I do good music and I don’t respect,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.