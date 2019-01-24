The 50-year-old vocalist, global ambassador and activist, has said he is looking forward to collaborating with some top Ghanaian artistes including controversial singer Shatta Wale, reggae/dancehall star Epixode, AMG Business rapper Medikal and Tema-based rapper Yaa Pono.

According to him, the collaboration with different artiste is a way of showing the unity among industry people and he also sees all the artistes as ‘global quality artistes’.

“I want to work with everybody. There is so much incredible talents here. I want to do some joint with Shatta Wale. I love Medikal, Yaa Pono and the rest. All those artistes are doing incredible music.

For me, it’s a matter of showing that unity in our industry. We give respect to each other’s craft and for me, I see all these artistes as global quality artistes.

I met Epixode a few days ago and we chatted about doing a collaboration. I love what he is doing,” he told Pulse.com.gh during an exclusive interview on Thursday, January 24.

He said he is also opened to all artistes including the up and coming artistes who have the potential of making it in the industry.

Rocky also stated that the industry won’t work with just one person but a collective group.

“We need to create that cohesion and know that we are into this together. The industry doesn’t take only one person – it takes collective of people working in harmony for it to be strong and resilient,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.