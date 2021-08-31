‘I was amazed I got GHC 2,000 from GHAMRO’ - Stonebwoy reveals

Papa Owusu Ankomah screamed in shock after hearing how much Stonebwoy received in royalties from GAMRO.

But on Monday, GHAMRO President Rex Omar fired back at Stonebwoy, saying he received such an amount because he joined the organisation just two years ago.

In response to Rex Omar’s claims, Stonebwoy has said he was even shocked when he received such an amount because others have received worse in royalties.

According to Stonebwoy, he wasn’t expecting anything less or more than what he deserved when GHAMRO invited him for his royalties accumulated within two years.

“I wasn't expecting anything less than or more than what I deserve. That's all,” he told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM today. “I didn't go to GHAMRO to say that ‘I am here, give me all the monies that you owe me.’”

“This subject has become important because it has become the artiste against GHAMRO. I wouldn't be the first person to raise this. We will continue to raise this every day, so I'll just follow through to add the little submission that I have.”

He said he didn’t go to the premises of GHAMRO to create a scene like Ama Rasta – the songstress who rained curses on the management of GHAMRO over the organisation's failure to pay her royalties in 2020.

“I didn't go to GHAMRO the way the woman (Ama Rasta) went and cursed them. I think it wasn't too long after that incident when I went there. That was not my intention. I wanted to understand, and that is why I called for a meeting, and they, in turn, gave me this link here which I very much respect to date. Then we had a round table, and we conversed. That was when they revealed my royalty.”