Stonebwoy leaves Ghana's Commissioner to U.K in shock with GHAMRO income revelation

"I am saying it here on camera, this is Stonebwoy, I am telling the truth, the amount I have ever gotten from making music as royalty from Ghana is two-thousand Ghana cedis," Stonebwoy said and out of shock, Papa Owusu Ankomah screamed "what?"

"But what about all these your songs that are being played almost every minute?" the High Commissioner quizzed and Stonebow replied, "the conversation is big in Ghana, they know".

In the video below, Stonebwoy emphasized that he has even visited GAMRO with his lawyers but it has all proven futile.

The Ghanaian dancehall act is in the U.K where is expected to headline a carnival with other acts from different parts of the world like Beenie Man, Koffee, Davido, Ms Banks, Patoranking, Fally Ipupa among others who will be performing at a show put together by organizers of Afronation.