"I was stood up on my wedding day," OV reveals

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian musician OV shared that her supposed fiancé deserted her at the altar before they could exchange vows.

OV

She described the heartbreaking incident where her groom failed to appear at the wedding ceremony and instead sent her a message stating he was leaving the country.

During a candid conversation on Angel FM in Accra, OV recounted the distressing ordeal that abruptly halted her engagement. She said, "I was on the verge of getting married but was left waiting. I was dressed in my wedding gown, my makeup and hair were perfectly done, and my family was gathered at my godfather's house, which was the chosen venue."

Although OV didn't specify the exact year of this heartbreak, she mentioned that the painful breakup occurred through a text message.

The sudden end to her relationship underscores the unexpected twists that real-life stories can take.

She also stated that she has no intentions of reconciling with her former fiancé. However, if such a situation arose, she would ensure he faces consequences.

OV, known for her talent in dancehall and reggae, had been absent from the music scene for a few years following her separation from her former record label boss, Stonebwoy.

Recently, she has given interviews announcing her return to the music scene after an extended hiatus.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
