"I was stood up on my wedding day," OV reveals

During a candid conversation on Angel FM in Accra, OV recounted the distressing ordeal that abruptly halted her engagement. She said, "I was on the verge of getting married but was left waiting. I was dressed in my wedding gown, my makeup and hair were perfectly done, and my family was gathered at my godfather's house, which was the chosen venue."

Although OV didn't specify the exact year of this heartbreak, she mentioned that the painful breakup occurred through a text message.

The sudden end to her relationship underscores the unexpected twists that real-life stories can take.

She also stated that she has no intentions of reconciling with her former fiancé. However, if such a situation arose, she would ensure he faces consequences.

OV, known for her talent in dancehall and reggae, had been absent from the music scene for a few years following her separation from her former record label boss, Stonebwoy.