According to the “poverty” hitmaker who is one of Mr Eazi’s Empawa 100 artiste, he wrote the song out of how people have been complaining about poverty in the year 2018.

However, J Derobie has mentioned that he is not from a poor family but he is from a very humble home which he won’t also consider as very wealthy one.

Speaking about what job he does, the upcoming artiste revealed that he was working at a restaurant at the Junction Mall but he is now a volunteer at the Birth and Death Registry department in Madina.

J Derobie has appreciated the fact that he is becoming very popular and says that it has been a surprise to him because most of the times, he is not that lucky guy and recounted how he didn't get some jobs he applied for.

The singer was speaking to Andy Dosty during an interview on Hitz FM where he also revealed that an ex-girlfriend of his has now been trying to get back with him ever since his song started getting popular.

J Derobie says he has wanted to be a musician ever since he was a kid but he is not certain now if he will quit his work to just focus on music.

Watch more from the video below