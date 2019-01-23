Featuring Banku Music label founder Mr Eazi, the fast-tempo afrobeats single which was released in 2018 made some good circulations on social media.

Tons of viral videos were created for the song, and Gasmilla himself shared most of them on his Instagram page.

However, the official music video which will accompany the song has been released.

The video directed by Gasmilla captures the beautify city of Ghana, including a cool drone shot of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

It also features some colourful paintings and choreography display.

Watch the full music video below.