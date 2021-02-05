Kwame Eugene celebrated his birthday with a few industry players at a private bar last Monday where Okyeame Kwame took the chance to shower blessings upon his life.

“I wish that you get everything that your heart desires, especially if it will not destroy you,” Okyeame Kwame stated in a video Kuami Eugene shared on his Instagram page. “I wish you great friends – people who genuinely love you.”

He said he wishes for more hit records from Kuami Eugene, adding that he wishes he would become the first Ghanaian musician to win the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Artiste of the Year” award twice in a role.

“I wish you more hits [songs]. I wish that you will be the first Ghanaian artiste to win artiste of the year back-to-back.”

Okyeame Kwame – who recruited Kuami Eugene for his latest hit song “Yee Ko” – also wished him long life and prosperity.

“I wish that you will build mansions. I wish that the whole universe will align [with you] so that you keep succeeding till you are 100 years old.”

Last year, the Lynx Entertainment signee beat Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton to win the “Artiste of the Year” award at the 21st VGMA.

And this year, there’s already a heated debate about a possibility of him winning the coveted award for the second time in row.

Sarkodie has won the “Artiste of the Year” award twice but not in a row.