I won't talk about National Cathedral - Diana Hamilton

The 'Mo Ne Yo' hitmaker said that she has purposely stayed away from discussing the issues and controversies surrounding the National Cathedral.

In a discussion on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show, she stated that she is always cautious not to address any issue she has very little knowledge about.

Stating that she does not involve herself in political issues, “this is a very dicey topic for me.”

“With things that I don’t know much about, I am careful not to talk about them. With governance, I do not do well with politics, I struggle to comment on issues that I don’t know the facts about,” she said.

But “it is a topic I would like to hold on to for now…before I make any comment, I would like to get my facts right,”