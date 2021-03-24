According to the “Realer No” hitmaker, his latest album “LOGOS II” will help him secure Ghana’s first Grammy and if he doesn't win, he will quit music for good.

“I'm winning the first Grammy for Ghana next year,” he told Ameyaw TV. “It's ridiculous that I'm the only Ghanaian artiste on the Apple Music chart. I'm number one. It's ridiculous.”

Although there are numerous Ghanaian musicians who have received nominations and credits for their contribution to music worldwide by the Recording Academy, he said it’s about time someone gets a Grammy plaque for Ghana.

Pappy Kojo said he will be the first Ghanaian to ever bring a Grammy plaque home and that his deadline is 2022.

He said his latest album which has dominated Apple Music charts since its release will help him win two Grammys next year.

“It's about time some gets the job done. So, say less,” he stated. “Ghanaians should calm down. I'll bring Grammys home. Even if they want two, I'll bring them home. If I don't bring Ghanaians Grammy next year, I'll quit music.”

Watch Pappy Kojo talk about his Grammy aspirations below.