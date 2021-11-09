‘I’m the best rapper in Ghana now, don’t underestimate me’ - Ypee brags

According to the "Meye Guy" rapper, he has done a remarkable 100 or more features with other artistes since the start of last year which has never occurred in Ghana.

He alerts that regardless no one should belittle him since he knows what he is doing.

“I know what I’m bringing. Like I said I’m bringing my album hence Ghanaians should watch out for it. Now I want Ghanaians and everyone to know that I am the current king of Ghana rap, for real. I rap better than anyone,” he said on Omega TV this week.

“I want everyone to know that, it’s not just talking, I’ve done over 100 features last year, they know. It has not happened before in Ghana. So, I don’t want people to underestimate my powers,” Ypee continued.

Ypee added that he started rapping in the year 1996, which has brought him such a lot of involvement to make him better than others.

In the interim, Ypee was brought into the world in 1996 child he was unable to rap in his mom's belly.

The Kumerica rapper is as of now dealing with his maiden which will be out soon but failed to mention the date.

He is respected as one of the cutting-edge rappers from the Ashanti locale where he has featured top acts like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal among others.