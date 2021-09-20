‘I’m the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Switzerland’ - Rapper Leflyyy brags (VIDEO)

The “Yaba” rapper made this claim during an interview on Neat FM’s “Yeko Fire” show with Ola Michael.

“I can say that I am the biggest Ghanaian artiste over there in Switzerland,” he stated when asked about his influence in Europe.

Leflyyy further disclosed that Nigerian music receives more airplay than Ghana music. “In Switzerland, they play more of Nigerian music than Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the rapper is out with a new afrobeats ballad titled “My Baby,” featuring highlife artiste Fameye.

According to Leflyyy, “My Baby” goes beyond just loving someone – it has to do more with care, attention and respect.

“‘My Baby’ is a story of love, but not your ordinary love story,” Leflyy disclosed in a press statement. “I didn’t want to portray the normal romantic affair – like telling your girl sweet things all because of love, and she does things that please you. It’s about the intimacy, care, affection and respect for one’s partner no matter their background and status in society.”

On why he recruited Fameye, he said he needed a captivating vocal, and he got no one in mind except the celebrated singer.

“This decision was easily taken because we wanted somebody that has a voice that could touch or captivate people, and Fameye was the first to come to mind,” he disclosed.

He said Fameye has exceptional working ethics and pushes to the edge to bring out the best.

“Working with Fameye is something else. His work ethic is unmatched. He pushes you to bring out the best in you, and that is why this feature worked well.”