I’ve not received a dime from the songs I did with Shatta Wale – Michy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer Shatta Michy has revealed that she is yet to benefit financially from her songs, including the popular track “Low Tempo.”

According to her, her lack of knowledge about funds accrued from her music career is the reason she has not received a single cedi in royalties.

“I have not received a single cedi from any song I’ve made. So far as it is connected with that page [Shatta Wale’s Youtube] I’ve not earned anything,” she disclosed

During the discussion, one of the panellists revealed that her song, Low Tempo for instance had over 5 million views and since her former partner and father of her son’s account is monetized, it’ll mean some cash for her too.

But in her response, Michy revealed that she is yet to benefit financially from her musical endeavours, despite the success of her songs.

According to Michy, she was curious to find a way to claim what is rightfully hers as it was her intellectual property.

“Do you know of a way I can take it? It’s 5 million views now? Wow,” a shell-shocked Michy exclaimed

Despite her initial shock and utter amazement, Michy also acknowledged that she treads carefully when it comes to certain individuals, implying that she does not want to engage in unnecessary conflicts or jeopardize the situation with the Dancehall singer further.

Michy was featured on “Low Tempo” in 2017 with Shatta Wale. The song currently has over 5 million views on YouTube alone and is believed to accrue some good money on other streaming platforms.

