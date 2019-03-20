According to the “Tonga” rapper, his comments were not only for his sake but for all other acts that get trolled on social media when they fail to win awards.

The “stables” singer, who was speaking on Hitz FM’s Day Break Hitz via a phone call said that he has never been trolled before because personally, he is no more interested in awards.

Joey, therefore, emphasized that he does his music out of passion and not winning awards doesn’t stop him from being great.

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, Joey B said that he has even stopped submitting his songs to the VGMAs for a nomination because feels the scheme wasn’t fair to him in 2016.

“From 2016 I never submitted my songs to VGMAs because I thought they weren’t fair to me with “U and Me” “U and Me” was like 15 weeks on the chart, number one, it never moved and it never like won any award so I feel some type of way about it” he said.

However, Joey has been nominated in this year's VGMAs scheme for" best video" of the year and "best hip hop song", which makes his statement unclear if he has started submitting his songs to the board once gain or someone did so on his behalf this year.

Nevertheless, the “F.O.H” rapper has maintained his stance that it is unnecessary to mock acts online if they fail to win awards.

“ I just feel like it’s super unnecessary that over here, I don’t I’ve heard a Nigerian that like Davido has not won an award so they are laughing at him, what’s that?” he said.