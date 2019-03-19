The “Highest” rapper sometime back stated that stated that “things are hard” adding that he wants to meet the President and government officials for a meeting about the economy.

Sarkodie via a tweet warned that if the meeting doesn’t happen then he will release a song to highlight the issues just as he did during Former President Mahama’s reign with “Inflation” and “The Masses”.

The meeting hasn’t happened yet and the songs haven’t come either, so we guess for the meantime, Sarkodie will just have to advise fans on how to contain the hardship without falling prey to others who are facing the hardship too.

From a new Sarkodie tweet sighted by pulse.com.gh, the “Hand To Mouth” rapper has, therefore, cautioned fans to stay woke, else somebody will sue them to probably make an income.

See his tweet below and tell us what you think. Are people suing others now to make money?