Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Earlier this week, Ja Rule hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to announce plans to build a school in Ghana. “I'm building a school in Ghana and can't wait to go and break ground,” he wrote. "Rule love the kids!!!"

Ja's philanthropic efforts arrive after the former Murder Inc. hitmaker revealed he signed a new record deal "potentially worth a hundred mill."

“Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill… LFG!!! Thanks for the love and to the haters SMD," he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Ja Rule, known for his chart-topping music career, has increasingly ventured into philanthropy and social initiatives. The announcement of the school project reflects his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of entertainment.

The Queens native joins the list of ace celebrities, like Michael Blankson, and Lil Jon teamed up with Pencils for Promise, an organization that builds schools in developing countries like Ghana donated to the program and helped build a school that later enrolled 300 children, these efforts in contributing to education and society have impacted many