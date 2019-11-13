The event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre over the weekend honoured some influential people who worked hard for Obrafour’s debut album “Pae Mu Ka” which was released 20 years ago.

Unfortunately, Jay Q, who was part of the production team for the album, didn’t get a mention during all the performances on the night.

Reacting to this, Jay Q shared his disappointment and sentiment on the matter.

He revealed that all the songs on the album were engineered by him and a colleague, Zola, but Obrafour and his team overlooked his input.

“Paemuka wahala. If the purpose of the event was to recognize the gems behind the album and not Obrafuor’s entire career, why wasn’t myself and Zola recognized?” he wrote.

“It is true that my friend Da' Hammer and his partner “deep” produced the album but all the songs on the album was engineered by me and my co engineer Zola at CHM, yet paemuka @20 didn’t recognize us.”

“Anyway, congratulations to Obrafour and His team.”