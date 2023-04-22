JBEE: All you need to know about the Ghanaian-UK-based artiste

Growing up in a Ghanaian home where music was always blasting in the speakers, Jbee quickly grew an interest in music which would see him start freestyling and rapping at a very early age. Unlike his peers, freestyling was not just a phase like many young music lovers who would mimic their favorite artists.

Jbee possessed unique skills that deserved to be heard by the world. Taking advantage of the resources and relationships with music personalities like Guilty Beatz around him, he started learning how to write and record his own songs. Years on, he would release his breakout single 4 Am in 2021.

The single would go on to perform very well across music platforms and set Jbee up for a great start to his career. At just 19, the Ghanaian artiste currently has over 200 million streams across various music platforms. JBee is a versatile artiste who flows well on Trap, drill, and Afro swing while combining his Ghanaian roots such as highlife and hiplife.

Despite being an independent artiste, he continues to push himself to the limits to not only attain success but through his music amplify the stories of people that share the experience as he does. He has garnered followers and immense support across social media with followers in the hundreds of thousands on Instagram and Tiktok alone.

With great storytelling skills, cadence, flow, and delivery, Jbee backed by passion, commitment, and support, is committed to being a force in the music industry with great years of longevity while attaining great heights in the industry.

Albeit being the early days, he has a performance at the 02 Brixton under his belt, an official UK charts song which charted for weeks, a wireless performance, multiple appearances on top radio shows in the UK, and a MOBO nomination for Best New Comer. He has already kicked off 2023 on a high note by collaborating with fellow Ghanaian artiste Gyakie on their song Scar.