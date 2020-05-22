Joe Mettle has been in the news for the past few days after gospel songstress Patience Nyarko went on radio to discredit his reign in the gospel fraternity.

Adding his voice to the conversation, the host of “Entertainment Review” on Peace FM said Joe Mettle stands nowhere near the reigning gospel star.

According to him, Diana Hamilton is the reigning gospel star if the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is used as a benchmark.

“Joe Mettle is a fine composer, performer and whatever. No disrespect to him but sometimes when we speak, we try to personalise it,” he told Neat FM yesterday. “This has nothing to do with the person of Joe Mettle but it’s about somebody’s opinion that is misconstrued to represent the gospel industry.”

He said the “Bo Noo Ni” hitmaker doesn’t represent the gospel industry because he won’t be booked if someone is looking for a reigning gospel artiste to hire for gigs.

“Joe Mettle does not represent the gospel industry. That is what everybody should get. Even if you are hiring a gospel artiste or reigning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle isn’t reigning. If anything at all, it is Diana Hamilton who is currently reigning if you use the Ghana Music Awards as a benchmark. Some of the noise we are making about Joe Mettle is also because he won at the Ghana Music Awards.”

“Since when did Joe Mettle become the only gospel artiste in this country?” he quizzed.

Watch the interview below.