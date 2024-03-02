Josh Blakk and Blakknoters Band light up Lagos with 'One Way Tour' lit performance

Arriving in Nigeria on Wednesday, February 21st, the team wasted no time immersing themselves in the vibrant music scene of Lagos.

They participated in several radio interviews on notable stations such as Hot FM and Bounce Radio, engaging with fans and sharing insights into their musical journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Josh Blakk collaborated with local artists and conducted a lively session with the band at Clout Africa, further enhancing their connection with the Nigerian music community.

On the night of the highly anticipated show at Lighthouse, hundreds of enthusiastic fans gathered to witness Josh Blakk and the Blakknoters band deliver an unforgettable performance.

With a repertoire featuring tracks from Josh Blakk’s acclaimed album “O.N.E,” the band treated the audience to captivating performances, showcasing their musical prowess and cultural heritage.

The evening was filled with music, cultural celebration, and boundless excitement. As they look ahead to their next adventure, Josh Blakk and the Blakknoters band are thrilled about their upcoming appearance at the Afrofest music festival in Toronto, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT