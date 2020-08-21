View Music Video for Mother Nature on YouTube here:

The world premiere of these powerful visuals have reignited much-needed conversations among reggae music lovers, as the world continues to grapple with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the collective, heightened sense of awareness from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mother Nature

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Turtle River Park & Falls in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the nature-filled video was filmed by JustbussTv, edited by Jono Hurst (HD Media) and produced by Rachelle Yap. With conversations about “profit over people” and social inequalities throughout the African Diaspora taking centre stage in various communities around the world, Mother Nature is an unfiltered musical expression of the serious reality in which the world currently lives. “It was important for Junior (Reid) and I to not shy away from the important conversations happening in the wake of the pandemic, climate change, racial injustices and other ills that are plaguing the world,” says Julian Marley. Like his father, reggae pioneer Bob Marley, and several of his siblings, Julian, who is affectionately called “Juju” by his fans, became a fixture in the reggae world as a singer, songwriter and producer who focuses on themes of goodwill, spirituality and social justice in his art. This latest single, produced by Breaking Expectations and J-Rod Records from Trinidad and Tobago, masterfully shines a light on the adverse effects of global pandemic triggered by the spread of COVID-19. “The world is a cycle, and the people are waking up and noticing how money and power affects our access to good health and quality of life for everybody around the world. “Mother Nature” faces those issues head on and hopefully reminds us of what is most important – life.”

No stranger to capturing the essence of social and cultural revolutions through his lyrics, reggae icon Junior Reid hopes that this new collaboration with Julian Marley will help people to re-imagine a better, brighter world for future generations to come, with a greater sense of hope. “We have to learn how to respect Mother Nature and live good with each other. War and strife only seeks to divide Jah’s children, and we as a global community have to come together to be the voice of progress and preservation.” Reid has long been an advocate of reggae music’s healing properties, and hopes that “Mother Nature” raises the consciousness of the world as we see and experience it. “Rastafari is the cure, love is the answer and freedom is the goal,” says Reid, who is a former member of the Grammy-nominated music group, Black Uhuru.