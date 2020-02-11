The “Yummy” singer just reached a new milestone, becoming the first musician in the world to garner 50 million subscribers on the video streaming platform.

Another history; his 10-part YouTube docuseries titled "Justin Bieber: Seasons" has just become the most-watched YouTube Original series debut episode in its first week to date.

Justin, who was discovered on back in 2007 by his current longstanding manager Scooter Braun, reached more than 97 countries across the globe when he dropped the docuseries.

The premiere episode, titled "Leaving the Spotlight", earns him a spot back in the spotlight after reaching 32 million views in the first seven days.

He shared the news on Twitter and thanked his fans for helping him achieve the new feat.

He captioned a screenshot of the news: “Started as #kidrauhl and now this. Thank you.”

In January 2007, the then-13-year-old singer posted cover videos of himself under the currently defunct account name "kidrauhl," showing off his fresh takes on classics by Usher (who became one of the first people to take him under his wing), Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake, Chris Brown and Ne-Yo, a memory the now-25-year-old sensation remembers fondly after reaching this new peak 13 years later.

In the past year alone, Bieber has earned more than 3 billion YouTube views on all his videos. The official music video for "Yummy" takes the cake, debuting at No. 1 on the YouTube Global Top Videos chart last month and reaching the Top Songs charts in more than 50 countries and territories since its release. It's been viewed over 150 million times already.