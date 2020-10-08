The Ghanaian based Liberian act, Jzyno, goes down in records as he becomes the first to receive the highest number of nominations in MLMA history. Jzyno’s 5 nods include Afro-pop song of the year, Collaboration of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Video of the year, and Song of the Year.

Jzyno secures 5 nominations at Liberia's biggest music awards scheme

The self-managed artist’s feat follows the release of his hit song 'Kpan kpan Me' which features co-Liberian act, Teddy Ride. “The news came to me as a shock, I was surprised I tied five nominations," he said.

MTN Liberian Music Awards 2020.

He continued that "But I think it is well deserved. My song, Kpan Kpan Me, has been well received in Liberia and Ghana well enough with great airplay and I am humbled by that”, Jzyno expressed.

Jzyno also added that this is just the beginning of great things as he has lots in stock to share with fans. He also urged that Ghanaians and Liberians around the globe vote for him.

Jonathan Lee Prat is his birth name but referred to as Jzyno in the Showbiz spheres. Born January 3, 1995. The young Afro-pop star was born in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. Jzyno resides in Accra, Ghana.

Tap this link to vote for Jzyno in the 2020 MTN Liberian Music Awards.

JZYNO nominated for 2020 MTN Liberia Music Award.

