Golden Empire Legacy Limited – a record label which has been in existence since 2016 – disclosed the deal during a press unveiling held on Tuesday, April 16, at East Legon, Accra.

The duo was offered a whooping GHC2.5 million (equivalent to USD $500,000) plus three-bedroom apartment and two Hyundai Elantra saloon cars to help them run their day-to-day activities.

The “Diabetes” hitmakers will, aside from their mind-blowing signing on bonus, receive all necessary support to help rejuvenate their career.

According to the C.E.O of Golden Empire Legacy, Joana Gyan, Keche’s deal is intended to uplift the brand and its image, and all the necessary measures to propel their career.

She said the duo were signed because they are valuable assets and that they believe they can recoup their investments by the end of the contract.

The contract which lasts for two years will also see the group’s manager George Britton move to the label.

On the current status of Keche’s former label, GB Recordz, Britton used the phrase ‘it’s been absorbed’ to described it. Indirectly, it’s been merged with Golden Empire Legacy.