Keche Andrew congratulates wife on winning NDC parliamentary slot for Amenfi Central

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Keche Andrew, has in a post congratulated his wife Joana Gyan Cudjoe for winning the parliamentary slot for Amenfi Central at the NDC presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13

Joana Gyan
Joana Gyan

Mrs. Gyan polled an impressive 756 votes beating stiff competition from the incumbent Member of Parliament Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah who polled 575 votes.

Keche Andrew in a post extended a heartfelt congratulation to his wife for emerging as the winner of the race.

“Congratulations to my beautiful wife ObaaNaa on winning the Amenfi Central NDC parliamentary primaries. Your hard work and passion for service have paid off. I am proud to stand by your side as you continue to make a difference in our community. Love you forever! ❤️🙏🏾 #ObaaNaa #AmenfiCentral”

Joana Gyan is the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited and the founder of Empire Legacy Limited which manages the Keche music group consisting of her husband, Andrew, and colleague, Joshua.

