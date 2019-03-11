He beat competition from 6 other nominees in that category, including the 2018 Artiste of the Year, Agbeshie, to pick the ultimate award.

The rapper went home with a cash prize of GhC1000 from the headline sponsors, helloadipa, GhC100 Jelili shopping voucher and $100 curtesy the Ho West Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Bedzrah.

Keeny Ice, who raps in pidgin English and Adzagbe - a language spoken in Aflao, Togo and Benin - also won the Best Rapper award.

His song ‘Ebe God’, which featured Nigerian act Victor AD was as well adjudged the Best Collaboration at the Volta Music Awards 2019.

Speaking to the media, The Mo’she Music signee said: “the award means a lot to me, because they have actually picked me as the eye of the region and in as much as I am happy, I still feel like it has given me a lot of work.

“I have to put in a lot of work so that people will not regret making me the Artiste of the Year,” he added.

KD Bakes walked away with the Best Male Vocalist and Best Music video of the year awards, while the 2018 Artiste of the year, Agbeshie swept the most popular song with his hit single ‘Wrowrohu’, which featured Medikal.

The Volta Music Awards scheme is an initiative by Eventic GH to recognise and reward acts for doing exceedingly well in the region’s music industry.