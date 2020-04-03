The song which talks about a womanizer who finally meets the woman of his life and falls in love with her has Shottoh Blinqx as the producer.

According to Khiti, she started music after being discovered by a fellow musician who made her record a trial in his studio, which came out with a wonderful result. "From that time I took music seriously. I am a versatile artist who enjoys doing Dancehall because it fits my personality" in a recent interview.

The young artist has promised to change the music atmosphere to suit women doing music and also, to clear the perception about women who are into dancehall music. Khiti is currently working on a music project with Shottoh Blinqx, Chensee Beatz, Dat Beatgod and Dreamjay and promise to be the best version of herself than competing with others.

Listen to the song below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.