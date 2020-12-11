Titled “Alright”, sings over a smooth Altranova-produced instrumental and merges his amazing vocal ability and melodic flow with Shatta’s trademark and bouncy rap ability – culminating in a track which undoubtedly will make listeners want to rejoice.

The mid-tempo afro-pop jam is accompanied by a street and party-themed visual directed by First Films Worldwide.

This is the first time the two are working together on a project. The song comes as a surprise because fans never anticipated it and nobody thought the two would jell together on one record.

Enjoy and share your views.