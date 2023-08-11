Kizz Daniel 'coughs out' 20-track 'Maverick' album

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, who has undeniably solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, has unveiled his latest album titled "Maverick," showcasing his unwavering commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

This album is a grand masterpiece that serves as a true representation of his creative expression.

Comprising 20 tracks, the album features exciting collaborations with notable artists such as Blaqbonez, Chike, Pryme, Jalil, Jelani, Johnny Drille, Jahmiel, Nomcebo Zikode, Not3s, DJ Big N, Yemi Alade, and Young John. Among its impressive lineup are previously released hit tracks including "Buga" featuring Tekno, "Flex," "Shu-Peru," "Cough," the "Cough (Remix)" featuring Becky G, and "RTID (Rich Till I Die)."

In "Maverick," Kizz Daniel peels back the layers to reveal a more intimate side of himself that he has kept concealed.

TrackIist
The themes explored in "Maverick" encompass love, personal growth, emotions, resilience, and introspection. With an invitation extended to listeners, Kizz Daniel invites them to accompany him on a journey that delves into his profound thoughts and emotions, showcasing a level of maturity that marks his artistic evolution. The tracks are adorned with captivating hooks and meaningful lyrics, further affirming his growth as a musician.

His back-to-back hits, including chart-toppers like RTID (Rich Till I Die), Cough, and the anthemic Buga, have not only dominated the airwaves but etched his name in the hearts of music lovers.

The Maverick album is now available on all streaming platforms.

