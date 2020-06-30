Well, that might be his hidden talent.

However, it came as a shock to many fans when he hopped on a beatbox from veteran hiplife musician X-Doe and did outright justice to it with a splendid freestyle.

The “Daavi” hitmaker was hanging out with the “Ghana Must Go” actor over the weekend when they suddenly decided to do something for the camera.

“Yo, what’s going on? My fam[amily], you know how we do it on every Sunday. It’s me and my legend right here – Adjorlolo…Papa Lolo. Home boy is going to rap,” Ex-Doe said before he started beatboxing for Adjorlolo.

Watch Adjorlolo drop some interesting bars below.