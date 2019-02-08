The Migizigi hitmaker expressed regrets in the decision he made years ago to sponsor a fellow musician during a radio interview. He said he invested in Kwabena Kwabena but didn’t receive any dividends from such a move.

He said, “Isn’t it nice that Richie is helping young musicians like kuami Eugene and Kidi? So I got that idea years ago. After while information reach me that he is doing drugs and cocaine, how would you feel? It would have been better if I invested that money in a poultry farm.”

This new eye-opener seems to consolidate earlier reports that Kwabena Kwabena has found love in Ahoufe Patricia through marijuana.

