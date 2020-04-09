"Turn on the Lights" is a smooth, lilting urban wave banger that is designed to gently caress the ears and cleanse the soul.

It’s caramel-coated soundscape is enticing without being soppy, and addictive without being ovately pop. It's also about a very distinct, now-era feeling of loneliness.

It's a cry for companionship in an era of growing isolation, a quest for someone near – to touch, to hold – in a time when social distancing has turned into a buzzword overnight.

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh on Thursday, April 9, Kwesi said the song is about “someone searching for someone.”

He continued: “It’s some searching for someone he/she can confide in and can stay with them through the thick and thin.”

Even though Kwesi Arthur refused to categorize the song (in a certain genre), he said it’s slightly a hip-hop jam.

He also revealed that he has other projects coming up after the coronavirus pandemic is conquered.

Stream the full song below.