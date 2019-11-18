Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP and Twitch, who make up the talented squad on the Ground Up Chale" record label movement, have collectively recorded an 18 track EP titled "We Outside , Y3 W) Abonten" for their record label.

The young acts teased their fans about their new project with a photoshoot they had together, leaving many anticipating for the music content the E.P will hold and finally, it has been released for the listening pleasure of their fans.

The release has left tweeps talking about the young acts, considered as a force to reckon with when it comes to the new school rappers and singers in Ghana. Enjoy the 18 track project below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.