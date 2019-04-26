After weeks of hype and social media buzz, the Ground Up Chale lad has made available the second episode of the EP that brought him into the limelight.

Containing nine hip-hop and afrobeats songs, the EP features some top Ghanaian and international stars including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Mr Eazi from Nigeria and Nasty C from South Africa.

“Live From Nkrumah Krom Vol. II: Home Run” starts with a prayer [Pray For Me] and ends with his love for realness [Colours].

The EP comes with a new music video; the visual for “Nobody” featuring Mr Eazi.

Stream and purchase the full EP below, and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.