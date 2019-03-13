He was spotted on set shooting the visual for the highlife jam with BET Award-winning musician Stonebwoy.

In one of the scenes, he is seen garbed in a suit and sitting in an office set up.

In another scene, he’s garbed in African wear and sitting comfortably in front of a vintage car.

He and Stonebwoy were in another scene – a studio set up – garbed in casual wear while boogieing to the song.

“Akyekyede3 Nante3,” tells a beautiful story about why patience is significant in all circumstances.

The lyrics are a blend of Twi (from Kojo Antwi) and Patois (from Stonebwoy).

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below.