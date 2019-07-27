Laced with radio interviews across Europe to aid promo, the Ghanaian Group is very optimistic to create bigger influence with this new record.

The song was produced by TU2, mixed and mastered by Mix Masta Blazy (Ray Blazy) who also featured on the song.

“The idea came to me some time ago when I was on Facebook and chanced on the Producer. I got in touch with him to send the beat.

I reached out to my manager and told him about the idea to record something great on the beat. The beat already has fire it in so it was natural for us to name it as such.

We are very hopeful this song will make strides on Ghana airwaves and on the global market too. We are specially dropping this one for our fans in Ghana”, says Bakilla, Group Member.

Stream the full song below.