Titled "1924", the song talks about how a man will work hard for money to satisfy the love of a young girl.

"1924" takes us back to the olden way of life, where everyone flaunts their lover holding hands, and dancing together.

As we approach the Easter holidays, his management believes this is one of the best party starter songs fans will need to have fun with.

Management of Bisa Kdei promises to release the visuals for "1924" in no time soon.

