Produced by Jeamally and YTM, the afrobeats jam features Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group signee and 2019 VGMA “Best New Artiste of the Year” nominee, Kelvyn Boy.

“Go wey you there/If you don’t like my thing… who cares?” Luta, formerly known as Luther, sings.

He goes ahead to lash out at his haters and still dares them to come close to him.

Kelvyn Boy, on the other hand, proves his ‘bad boy’ character with some tough patois lyrics.

In a nutshell, Luta and Kelvyn Boy give zero f**ks to haters and claim Kings in their own territories.

Enjoy the full sound below and don’t forget to share your candid opinions with us.