The Mirage Records newly signed artistes is filled with rage as he grapples with a wide range of pertinent issues which is drawing Ghanaians and Africans aback in his latest hiplife single.

From social issues to the ‘I-don’t-care’ attitude of Ghanaians, 1Cedi believes a little input from every citizen will create a better world for this generation and the generations to come.

Titled “Last Man Standing” (with subtitle ‘Issues’), the rapper talks fake prophets and prophesies, blames games by Ghanaians, filth, bribery (including payola), corruption, Black Star’s lost passion, and long, unnecessary speeches from politicians.

Enjoy the single produced by DJ Hobby below and share your views with us.