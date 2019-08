Featuring comedian cum rapper Clemento Suarez, the hiplife jam sees the duo contemplate on the road to stardom.

Produced by MicBurnerz Music production, the duo have an interactive session on the 5 minutes slow-tempo jam.

They discuss how difficult it for up and coming musicians to breakthrough.

With comic relief from Clemento Suarez, the song portrays the inner passion of rising musicians in the Ghanaian music industry.

Stream the full song below