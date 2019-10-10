Produced by multiple award-winning producer cum rapper Jayso,"Kwesi" is a simple afro-fusion track that combines smooth vocals, with a catchy afrobeat.

The mixed-tempo party jam describes (in a satirical manner) the dynamics between a playboy and his multiple lovers.

Allisn, since arriving in Ghana music industry, has carved a niche for herself.

She has broken the viral code for cover songs; her latest one is Shatta Wale and Michy’s hit songs.

Stream the full song below, and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.