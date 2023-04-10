ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Listen to secular songs, some give good counsel like Amakye Dede - Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has said that Christians should listen to secular songs.

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

The soul sisters in a discussion on UTV's Showbiz disclosed that Christians could find good solace and advice from listening to some secular songs, like Amakye Dede.

Recommended articles

Their submission is a reaction to Moses OK's comment on Christians listening to unimpactful worldly songs

"It is God who gives talent. As a Christian, you can listen to secular songs; even their lyrics can touch you and compel you to do the right thing. The gift is from God".

"I like Amakye Dede's songs, and I like him. This doesn't make me a non-believer. You don't judge people's outlooks and determine whether the person is a Christian or not. That I am playing Amakye Dede in my car doesn't mean I am not a Christian,"

ADVERTISEMENT

The other two sisters, Mrs. Cynthia, and Mrs. Monica buttered their sister's assertion.

"Some of Kojo Antwi's songs give good counsel. He sings love songs. If you are married and listen to some of those songs with your husband, isn't it a good feeling? Because Kojo Antwi also goes to church," Monica said.

The trio gospel sisters are fans of veteran highlife musician Amekye Dede and enjoy his music which they believe has good impactful lyrics.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Easter

A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new record for most streams in a debut week on Spotify

Fireboy, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, Lojay

Top 10 collaborations of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]