Listen to secular songs, some give good counsel like Amakye Dede - Daughters of Glorious Jesus

The soul sisters in a discussion on UTV's Showbiz disclosed that Christians could find good solace and advice from listening to some secular songs, like Amakye Dede.
The gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has said that Christians should listen to secular songs.
Their submission is a reaction to Moses OK's comment on Christians listening to unimpactful worldly songs
"It is God who gives talent. As a Christian, you can listen to secular songs; even their lyrics can touch you and compel you to do the right thing. The gift is from God".
"I like Amakye Dede's songs, and I like him. This doesn't make me a non-believer. You don't judge people's outlooks and determine whether the person is a Christian or not. That I am playing Amakye Dede in my car doesn't mean I am not a Christian,"
The other two sisters, Mrs. Cynthia, and Mrs. Monica buttered their sister's assertion.
"Some of Kojo Antwi's songs give good counsel. He sings love songs. If you are married and listen to some of those songs with your husband, isn't it a good feeling? Because Kojo Antwi also goes to church," Monica said.
The trio gospel sisters are fans of veteran highlife musician Amekye Dede and enjoy his music which they believe has good impactful lyrics.
