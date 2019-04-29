The label, owned by veteran Ghanaian musician, Richie Mensah, made the official announcement across its social media pages with notice that the budding acts have joined its label.

“Lynx Entertainment is proud to announce the newest addition to the family. We welcome DopeNation with a brand new banger tomorrow... Zanku.” a statement on Lynx Entertainment’s Instagram post said.

The multitalented acts, known for their “Eish” hit song and as sound engineers, with a long run of working with E.L and other musicians, have also confirmed their new management deal with the Lynx family.

“Happy to Part of this Family LYNX ENTERTAINMENT,” the music duo wrote on their Instagram page. Dope Nation, will now join Kuami Eugene, KiDi and MzVee on the record label. The new Lynx signees will release their first song under the label tomorrow.

Details of the contract between the two parties are not known yet but see posts below of how they announced their new working relationship.