In an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show on Sunday, Kuami Eugene reminisced about his time on the reality music show MTN Hitmaker. During the competition, Magnom, serving as one of the judges, reportedly conveyed his lack of belief in Kuami Eugene's abilities, despite receiving approval from other panelists.
'Magnom didn't think I was good' - Kuami Eugene
Hiplife sensation Kuami Eugene has disclosed that record producer and singer Magnom had expressed skepticism about his talents.
Recommended articles
"I had a pass from Richie and Kaywa, but it was left with Magnom. Magnom didn't like me; he said he didn't think I was that good," Kuami Eugene revealed.
Despite Magnom's initial reservations, Kuami Eugene emphasized that he harbors no ill feelings toward the artist. He shared a recent interaction with Magnom, where the latter approached him for a collaboration.
"The last time we had a conversation, he sent a song for a feature. I did not ask him that; no, it's not good. Oh, I don't think he's even aware. It is not a big deal. That's the guy I am; I was a nobody," Kuami Eugene remarked.
The talented artist asserted his self-confidence and determination to succeed in the music industry, highlighting the unwavering support he received from Lynx Entertainment, CEO Richie Mensah.
"I knew I'd be here someday. Richie told me some time ago that even if I didn't go to Hitmaker, I could have still made it," Kuami Eugene affirmed.
Kuami Eugene rose to fame as a contestant on season 5 of the reality competition show MTN Hitmaker in Ghana back in 2016, securing the third position.
Shortly after the competition, he signed with Lynx Entertainment, where he has since released numerous hit singles, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the music industry.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh