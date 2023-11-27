'Magnom didn't think I was good' - Kuami Eugene

"I had a pass from Richie and Kaywa, but it was left with Magnom. Magnom didn't like me; he said he didn't think I was that good," Kuami Eugene revealed.

Despite Magnom's initial reservations, Kuami Eugene emphasized that he harbors no ill feelings toward the artist. He shared a recent interaction with Magnom, where the latter approached him for a collaboration.

"The last time we had a conversation, he sent a song for a feature. I did not ask him that; no, it's not good. Oh, I don't think he's even aware. It is not a big deal. That's the guy I am; I was a nobody," Kuami Eugene remarked.

The talented artist asserted his self-confidence and determination to succeed in the music industry, highlighting the unwavering support he received from Lynx Entertainment, CEO Richie Mensah.

"I knew I'd be here someday. Richie told me some time ago that even if I didn't go to Hitmaker, I could have still made it," Kuami Eugene affirmed.

Kuami Eugene rose to fame as a contestant on season 5 of the reality competition show MTN Hitmaker in Ghana back in 2016, securing the third position.