Name: Derrick Agyei

Derrick

Stage Name: Derrick

Age:

From: Kumasi

Education: Brigham Young University Idaho UTAH (USA) Pathway.

Hobbies: Singing, Acting, Dancing, Watching Movies.

Fav Songs: Sam Smith: stay with me, midnight train, I know am not the only one, etc

Fav Musicians: Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, KiDi,

Facebook: Castro Agyei

IG: derrick2269

Twitter: Derrick Agyei

Name: Miriam Adjei

Mimi

Stage Name: Mimi

Age:

From: Aburi

Education: Graduate. St John’s Grammar (2018)

Hobbies: Singing, Watching Movies

Fav Songs: Alicia Keys: Fallen and Akwaboah: Hy3 me b)

Fav Musicians: Akwaboah and Jessie J

Facebook: Mimi_Go1d

IG: Mimi_Go1d

Twitter: Mimi_Go1d

Name: Samuel Philips (Singer P)

Singer P

Stage Name: Singer P

Age:

From: Kumasi

Education: University Drop Out

Hobbies: Singing

Fav Song: Same God

Fav musician: STONEGAD

Social media: @Singerpmusic

Name: Kwao Joseph

Mawuly

Stage Name: Mawuly

Age:

From: Greater Accra

Education: Senior High

Hobbies: Music and football

Fav Songs: Tinny Anaconda

Fav Musicians: Shatta wale

Facebook: Mawuly musiq

Instagm: mawulymusic

Twitter MawulyMusicEmpire

Name: Samuel Adams

Kofi Pages

Stage Name: Kofi Pages

Age:

From: Accra

Education: KNUST

Hobbies: Likes to be with friends

Fav Songs:

Fav Musicians:

Facebook: Kofi Pages Gh

IG and Twitter: @Pagesrapgh

Full name: Ali Baba Aquilas

Ali Baba

Stage name: Ali Baba

Age: 24

From: Gomoa kokofu

Education: UCC graduate

Hobbies : Listening to music

Favorite songs : R2bees - kiss your hand and Sarkodie lay away

Favorite musician: Sarkodie

Facebook: Ali Baba

Instagram: @aquilas_alibaba

Twitter: @aquilas_alibaba

Name: Vanessa Abossey

Nessa

Stage Name: Nessa

Age:

From: Kasoa Nyanyanu

Education: Diploma

Hobbies: Eating, Watching Movies and sleeping

Fav Songs: Appreciates good music

Fav Musicians:

Instagram @_nessa_official

Facebook. Vanessa Abossey

Twitter. @_nessa_official

Name: Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel

Lasmid

Stage Name: Lasmid

Age: 20

From: Takoradi

Hobbies: Playing football

Fav Songs: Anthem and Walk by kwesi Arthur.

Fav Musicians: Drake

Social Media : Lasmid kela gh

Name: Jeremy Adjei

Jeremy

Stage Name: Jeremy

Age: 20

From: Teshie-Accra

Education: University of Greenwich

Hobbies: Singing & making people laugh

Fav Songs: All Burnaboy tracks

Fav Musician: Burnaboy

Facebook: Jervanblack

IG: Jervanblack

Twitter: Jervanblack

Name: Grace

Sinam

Stage Name: Sinam

Age: 23

From: Volta Region

Education: Graduate, School of Pharmacy

Hobbies: Music, Cooking, Reading and Watching Movies

Fav Songs: RnB, High life and Afropop songs in general

Fav Musicians: Efya, Beyouncy, Sark and Rihana

Facebook: Grace Dalin

IG: Grace_dalin

Twitter:

Name: Karl Kojo Kwofie

Kojo Karl

Stage Name: Kojo Karl

Age:

From: Accra

Education: Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Hobbies: Video Editing, Singing, Acting and Cycling

Fav Songs: Me Ne Woa by Manifest and Born Sinner by J Cole

Fav Musicians: J Cole

Facebook: @dmas_kid

IG: @dmas_kid

Twitter: @dmas_kid

Name: Ishmael Pamful Obeng

Qwesi Ishe

Stage Name: Qwesi Ishe

Age: 26

From: kasland

Education: Graduate. Oda SHS (2013)

Hobbies: Watching football

Fav Songs:

Fav Musicians: Akwaboah, Chronixx

Facebook: qwesi_ishe

IG: qwesi_ishe

Twitter: qwesi_ishe