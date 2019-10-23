Name: Derrick Agyei
Stage Name: Derrick
Age:
From: Kumasi
Education: Brigham Young University Idaho UTAH (USA) Pathway.
Hobbies: Singing, Acting, Dancing, Watching Movies.
Fav Songs: Sam Smith: stay with me, midnight train, I know am not the only one, etc
Fav Musicians: Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, KiDi,
Facebook: Castro Agyei
IG: derrick2269
Twitter: Derrick Agyei
Name: Miriam Adjei
Stage Name: Mimi
Age:
From: Aburi
Education: Graduate. St John’s Grammar (2018)
Hobbies: Singing, Watching Movies
Fav Songs: Alicia Keys: Fallen and Akwaboah: Hy3 me b)
Fav Musicians: Akwaboah and Jessie J
Facebook: Mimi_Go1d
IG: Mimi_Go1d
Twitter: Mimi_Go1d
Name: Samuel Philips (Singer P)
Stage Name: Singer P
Age:
From: Kumasi
Education: University Drop Out
Hobbies: Singing
Fav Song: Same God
Fav musician: STONEGAD
Social media: @Singerpmusic
Name: Kwao Joseph
Stage Name: Mawuly
Age:
From: Greater Accra
Education: Senior High
Hobbies: Music and football
Fav Songs: Tinny Anaconda
Fav Musicians: Shatta wale
Facebook: Mawuly musiq
Instagm: mawulymusic
Twitter MawulyMusicEmpire
Name: Samuel Adams
Stage Name: Kofi Pages
Age:
From: Accra
Education: KNUST
Hobbies: Likes to be with friends
Fav Songs:
Fav Musicians:
Facebook: Kofi Pages Gh
IG and Twitter: @Pagesrapgh
Full name: Ali Baba Aquilas
Stage name: Ali Baba
Age: 24
From: Gomoa kokofu
Education: UCC graduate
Hobbies : Listening to music
Favorite songs : R2bees - kiss your hand and Sarkodie lay away
Favorite musician: Sarkodie
Facebook: Ali Baba
Instagram: @aquilas_alibaba
Twitter: @aquilas_alibaba
Name: Vanessa Abossey
Stage Name: Nessa
Age:
From: Kasoa Nyanyanu
Education: Diploma
Hobbies: Eating, Watching Movies and sleeping
Fav Songs: Appreciates good music
Fav Musicians:
Instagram @_nessa_official
Facebook. Vanessa Abossey
Twitter. @_nessa_official
Name: Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel
Stage Name: Lasmid
Age: 20
From: Takoradi
Hobbies: Playing football
Fav Songs: Anthem and Walk by kwesi Arthur.
Fav Musicians: Drake
Social Media : Lasmid kela gh
Name: Jeremy Adjei
Stage Name: Jeremy
Age: 20
From: Teshie-Accra
Education: University of Greenwich
Hobbies: Singing & making people laugh
Fav Songs: All Burnaboy tracks
Fav Musician: Burnaboy
Facebook: Jervanblack
IG: Jervanblack
Twitter: Jervanblack
Name: Grace
Stage Name: Sinam
Age: 23
From: Volta Region
Education: Graduate, School of Pharmacy
Hobbies: Music, Cooking, Reading and Watching Movies
Fav Songs: RnB, High life and Afropop songs in general
Fav Musicians: Efya, Beyouncy, Sark and Rihana
Facebook: Grace Dalin
IG: Grace_dalin
Twitter:
Name: Karl Kojo Kwofie
Stage Name: Kojo Karl
Age:
From: Accra
Education: Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)
Hobbies: Video Editing, Singing, Acting and Cycling
Fav Songs: Me Ne Woa by Manifest and Born Sinner by J Cole
Fav Musicians: J Cole
Facebook: @dmas_kid
IG: @dmas_kid
Twitter: @dmas_kid
Name: Ishmael Pamful Obeng
Stage Name: Qwesi Ishe
Age: 26
From: kasland
Education: Graduate. Oda SHS (2013)
Hobbies: Watching football
Fav Songs:
Fav Musicians: Akwaboah, Chronixx
Facebook: qwesi_ishe
IG: qwesi_ishe
Twitter: qwesi_ishe