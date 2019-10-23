 Name:                  Derrick Agyei
Derrick

Stage Name:      Derrick

Age:

From:                   Kumasi

Education:          Brigham Young University Idaho UTAH (USA) Pathway.

Hobbies:             Singing, Acting, Dancing, Watching Movies.

Fav Songs:          Sam Smith: stay with me, midnight train, I know am not the only one, etc

Fav Musicians:   Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, KiDi,

Facebook:          Castro Agyei

IG:                         derrick2269

Twitter:               Derrick Agyei

Name:                                  Miriam Adjei
Mimi

Stage Name:                      Mimi

Age:

From:                                   Aburi

Education:                         Graduate. St John’s Grammar (2018)

Hobbies:                             Singing, Watching Movies

Fav Songs:                          Alicia Keys: Fallen and Akwaboah: Hy3 me b)

Fav Musicians:                 Akwaboah and Jessie J

Facebook:                          Mimi_Go1d

IG:                                         Mimi_Go1d

Twitter:               Mimi_Go1d

Name:                 Samuel Philips (Singer P)
Singer P

Stage Name:     Singer P

Age:

From:                   Kumasi

Education:          University Drop Out

Hobbies:             Singing

Fav Song:            Same God

Fav musician:    STONEGAD

Social media:     @Singerpmusic

Name:                                  Kwao Joseph

Mawuly

Stage Name:                      Mawuly

Age:

From:                                  Greater Accra

Education:                         Senior High

Hobbies:                             Music and football

Fav Songs:                          Tinny Anaconda

Fav Musicians:                 Shatta wale

Facebook:                          Mawuly musiq

Instagm:                              mawulymusic

Twitter                MawulyMusicEmpire

Name:                                  Samuel Adams
Kofi Pages

Stage Name:                      Kofi Pages

Age:

From:                                   Accra 

Education:                          KNUST 

Hobbies:                             Likes to be with friends

Fav Songs:          

Fav Musicians:  

Facebook:                          Kofi Pages Gh

IG and Twitter: @Pagesrapgh

Full name:                          Ali Baba Aquilas
Ali Baba

Stage name:                      Ali Baba

Age:                                      24

From:                                   Gomoa kokofu

Education:                          UCC graduate

Hobbies :                            Listening to music

Favorite songs :                R2bees - kiss your hand and Sarkodie lay away

Favorite musician:           Sarkodie

Facebook:                          Ali Baba

Instagram:                         @aquilas_alibaba

Twitter:               @aquilas_alibaba

Name:                                  Vanessa Abossey
Nessa

Stage Name:                      Nessa

Age:

From:                                  Kasoa Nyanyanu

Education:                         Diploma

Hobbies:                             Eating, Watching Movies and sleeping

Fav Songs:                          Appreciates good music

Fav Musicians:  

Instagram                           @_nessa_official

Facebook.                         Vanessa Abossey

Twitter.                              @_nessa_official

Name:                  Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel

Lasmid

Stage Name:      Lasmid

Age: 20

From:                    Takoradi

Hobbies:             Playing football

Fav Songs:          Anthem and Walk by kwesi Arthur.

Fav Musicians:   Drake

Social Media :   Lasmid kela gh

Name:                                  Jeremy Adjei
Jeremy

Stage Name:                      Jeremy

Age:                                      20

From:                                   Teshie-Accra      

Education:                         University of Greenwich

Hobbies:                             Singing & making people laugh

Fav Songs:                          All Burnaboy tracks

Fav Musician:                    Burnaboy           

Facebook:                          Jervanblack

IG:                                         Jervanblack

Twitter:                               Jervanblack

Name:                  Grace

Sinam

Stage Name:      Sinam

Age:                      23

From:                   Volta Region

Education:          Graduate, School of Pharmacy

Hobbies:                             Music, Cooking, Reading and Watching Movies  

Fav Songs:                          RnB, High life and Afropop songs in general

Fav Musicians:                 Efya, Beyouncy, Sark and Rihana

Facebook:                          Grace Dalin

IG:                                         Grace_dalin       

Twitter:

Name:                                  Karl Kojo Kwofie

Kojo Karl

Stage Name:                      Kojo Karl

Age:

From:                                   Accra     

Education:                         Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Hobbies:                             Video Editing, Singing, Acting and Cycling

Fav Songs:                          Me Ne Woa by Manifest and Born Sinner by J Cole

Fav Musicians:                 J Cole

Facebook:          @dmas_kid

IG:                         @dmas_kid

Twitter: @dmas_kid

Name:                  Ishmael Pamful Obeng
Qwesi Ishe

Stage Name:      Qwesi Ishe

Age:                      26

From:                   kasland

Education:           Graduate. Oda SHS (2013)

Hobbies:             Watching football

Fav Songs:          

Fav Musicians:   Akwaboah, Chronixx

Facebook:          qwesi_ishe

IG:                         qwesi_ishe

Twitter: qwesi_ishe