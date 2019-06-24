According to the defunct musician, who owns the record label, which has Wendy Shay as one of the signees, some more women are needed in the industry dominated by men.

In the pursuit, he posted a photo of a female act and introduced her as the latest addition to his record label.

“We need more females in the game cos it's a male-dominated.welcome to rufftown records @iamfantana,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fantana has already dropped new a song titled “So What” and it is a dancehall flavour. Watch it below.