The “Immortal” rapper featured M.anifest in his latest song “Ups and Down”, a track he dropped over the weekend amidst the beef, and therefore, it was considered to be a diss track to Medikal.

A perception he clarified as wrong as he detailed that song was recorded a month ago and it wasn’t targeted at Medikal. Nevertheless, the “Omo Ada” rapper reacted to it with a foul language, insulting M.anifest as a “hitless" rapper.

However, according to Strongman, who was speaking on Joy FM, the insults from Medikal are needless and he must learn to be tolerant because he loves to jab others but gets extremely angry when same is done to him.

“That’s his problem, all the time when something doesn’t go his way, he is offended. But when he does something he thinks it’s normal. I think at times, respect is very important …and M.anifest is one of the few people you'll need to respect. ” he said on the Cosmopolitan Mix with Mamavi.

Talking about Medikal’s intolerance, Strongman further added that Fella Makafui’s boyfriend has once jabbed M.anifest but the godMC never insulted him and he wonders why he has decided to insult him over a lyrical line.