The rap industry in Ghana has been given a huge lift following beefs between some of the rappers in the country.

Kwesi Arthur, Medikal and Strongman Burner have all been shading each other in ‘diss’ songs released over the last one week.

Strongman has particularly been in the spotlight following his lyrical war with fellow rapper AMG Medikal.

The former Sarkcess signee released ‘Don’t Try’ on Saturday, in which he totally shred Medikal to pieces.

However, the AMG rapper also retaliated later in the day with his own diss track titled ‘To Whom It May Concern’.

Meanwhile, ‘Don’t Try Me’ has already garnered over 99, 000 views on Youtube as against Medikal’s ‘To Whom it May Concern’ which has over 46,000.

The beef between the two rappers is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with both not prepared to lay their arsenals.