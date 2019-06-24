In photos seen by pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian socialite has been spotted on the red carpet, which also hosted many other globally recognized stars that were present at the show.

The actress caught up with Nigerian singer, Teni, American rapper O.T Genesis and top American model Bernice Burgos, who famously featured in DJ Khaled’s “Hold You Down’ music video.

READ ALSO: I recorded "Ups and Down" a month ago - Strongman speaks

The Ghanaian actress wore a blue-back flowing mesh gown, with a side split, over a Kente playsuit for her BET red carpet look.

See the photos below.