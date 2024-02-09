M.I.K Family: Popular social media trio caught dancing with Davido at New York fashion week

It was captured in a video posted on Instagram and Tik Tok, showcasing the infectious energy and synergy between the talented dancers and the music star.

Dennis Kyere, a prominent member of M.I.K Family, took to Instagram to express the group's excitement. In his post, he shared a video featuring David and the dance crew, with the caption: "We finally got @davido in NY. Shout out @puma.de & @prince_ii for putting us in one place! @davido is one of the coolest guys l've met, and that's rare to find with his level of success. I salute you Baddest!"

The group which was founded in 2006 in Berlin, Germany, has evolved into a multifaceted entertainment powerhouse.

Growing up in Germany, Dennis Kyere, Isaac Kyere and Hermes Simao harbored a shared ambition from an early age: to make a livelihood through dance. The trio has danced in unison, establishing the "M.I.K Brothers" within the expansive artist collective known as the "M.I.K Family." Their journey, though challenging, has been marked by perseverance and dedication. Which is why they call themselves "Mindset is Key" Family.

Beyond their roots as a dance crew in a local youth club, M.I.K Family has expanded their reach across various facets of the entertainment industry.

Their portfolio includes dance performances, social work, theatre, TV broadcasts, artist management, modeling, DJing, dance lessons, and event organization.

This collective effort has propelled M.I.K Family into becoming a widely recognized brand within the entertainment landscape.